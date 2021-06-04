Real EstateUrbanized

Little Toronto house "in need of total updating" sells for $1 million

Laura Hanrahan
Jun 4 2021, 9:32 am
Right At Home Realty

A cozy house in Toronto listed as being “in need of total updating” just sold for $1 million after less than a week on the market.

Located at 72 Marmot Street in Toronto’s Mount Pleasant East neighbourhood, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is a small one-storey build. It does have a basement, although both the listing and the door to the basement itself have cautionary warnings to use the steep stairs “at own risk.”

toronto house total updating

The house definitely has old-school Toronto home features, from the window frames to the bathroom wainscotting. Having been built in 1924, the older finishings are an ode to the nearly 100-year-old home.

toronto house total updating

The property doesn’t come with any parking, but the listing says street permit parking is available. Although, being just a few steps away from the upcoming Eglinton Crosstown, the owner may not need a car.

toronto house total updating

With a sizeable lot — 20 x 150 ft — and much larger houses on either side, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the new owner decides to forgo a”total updating” of the Toronto house and tear it down for a new build instead.

