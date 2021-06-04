Little Toronto house "in need of total updating" sells for $1 million

A cozy house in Toronto listed as being “in need of total updating” just sold for $1 million after less than a week on the market.

Located at 72 Marmot Street in Toronto’s Mount Pleasant East neighbourhood, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is a small one-storey build. It does have a basement, although both the listing and the door to the basement itself have cautionary warnings to use the steep stairs “at own risk.”

The house definitely has old-school Toronto home features, from the window frames to the bathroom wainscotting. Having been built in 1924, the older finishings are an ode to the nearly 100-year-old home.

The property doesn’t come with any parking, but the listing says street permit parking is available. Although, being just a few steps away from the upcoming Eglinton Crosstown, the owner may not need a car.

With a sizeable lot — 20 x 150 ft — and much larger houses on either side, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the new owner decides to forgo a”total updating” of the Toronto house and tear it down for a new build instead.