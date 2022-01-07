Here are the trails and loops where you can go winter hiking in Toronto
With a semi-lockdown in effect and winter weather finally here, Torontonians might be feeling cooped up, but there’s plenty to do outside!
Toronto has lots of outdoor activities, from skating to hiking to snow loops. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the great outdoors.
Whether it’s a mild day, a snowy afternoon or cold and sunny, Toronto has a number of trails and snow loops maintained in the winter. Given the current COVID-19 restrictions, there’s not much else to do but get outside.
We’ve compiled a list of some of Toronto’s trails and snow loops that are maintained and safe throughout the winter. This year, Toronto is maintaining additional trails to help give people space to get outdoors.
Here are Toronto’s winter trails and snow loops:
Snow loops
Four City golf courses are open for public use to those who want to take a walk or dust off the snowshoes.
- Dentonia Park – Scarborough
- Don Valley – North York
- Humber Valley – Etobicoke
- Tam O’Shanter – Scarborough
The City golf courses are accessible by TTC, and washrooms on the course will be open to those out getting their steps in.
Winter trails
There are a number of paved trails throughout parks that are maintained throughout the winter months.
Some of the parks with maintained trails also offer skating rinks, tobogganing and other public activities, so you can enjoy all of the winter activities!
- High Park
- Kew Gardens
- East Martin Goodman Trail
- Trinity Bellwoods Park
- Withrow Park
- Centennial Park – Etobicoke
- Chalkfarm Park
- Heathrow Park
- Giovanni Caboto Park
- Humber Bay Park East and Humber Bay Park West
- Earl Bales Park
- Hinder Area
- Edwards Gardens
- G. Ross Lord Park
- Finch Recreational Trail
- Sunnybrook Park
- Wilket Creek Park
- E.T. Seton Park
- Birkdale Ravine
- Thomson Memorial Park
- Bendale Park
- Hague Park
- Cedar Brook Park
- Bluffer’s Park
- Gatineau Hydro Corridor
- Milliken Park
- Port Union Village Common Park
