Here are the trails and loops where you can go winter hiking in Toronto

With a semi-lockdown in effect and winter weather finally here, Torontonians might be feeling cooped up, but there’s plenty to do outside!

Toronto has lots of outdoor activities, from skating to hiking to snow loops. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the great outdoors.

Whether it’s a mild day, a snowy afternoon or cold and sunny, Toronto has a number of trails and snow loops maintained in the winter. Given the current COVID-19 restrictions, there’s not much else to do but get outside.

We’ve compiled a list of some of Toronto’s trails and snow loops that are maintained and safe throughout the winter. This year, Toronto is maintaining additional trails to help give people space to get outdoors.

Here are Toronto’s winter trails and snow loops:

Snow loops

Four City golf courses are open for public use to those who want to take a walk or dust off the snowshoes.

The City golf courses are accessible by TTC, and washrooms on the course will be open to those out getting their steps in.

Winter trails

There are a number of paved trails throughout parks that are maintained throughout the winter months.

Some of the parks with maintained trails also offer skating rinks, tobogganing and other public activities, so you can enjoy all of the winter activities!

High Park

Kew Gardens

East Martin Goodman Trail

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Withrow Park

Centennial Park – Etobicoke

Chalkfarm Park

Heathrow Park

Giovanni Caboto Park

Humber Bay Park East and Humber Bay Park West

Earl Bales Park

Hinder Area

Edwards Gardens

G. Ross Lord Park

Finch Recreational Trail

Sunnybrook Park

Wilket Creek Park

E.T. Seton Park

Birkdale Ravine

Thomson Memorial Park

Bendale Park

Hague Park

Cedar Brook Park

Bluffer’s Park

Gatineau Hydro Corridor

Milliken Park

Port Union Village Common Park