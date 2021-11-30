Here are all the Toronto skating rinks that are open for the season (MAP)

With snow on the ground and temperatures dipping below zero, it’s officially the time of year to bust out your skates and head to one of the City’s many skating rinks!

The City of Toronto officially opened most of Toronto’s outdoor rinks on November 27. As of Today, 38 City-run rinks have opened. An additional 12 will open later this week, and natural ice rinks will open in January.

City-run rinks will operate from 9 am to 10 pm daily. You can check each rink’s status here.

In addition to the City-run rinks, Union Station’s rink officially opened to the public on Monday. While appointments aren’t needed for skating on city rinks, anyone looking to skate at Union Station’s rink will need to register online for a 45-minute time slot.

So grab your skates, and head on out to one of the many available rinks in the City! We’ve put together a map of all the open skating rinks in Toronto. We’ll add more as they open!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Station (@torontounion)

Union Holiday – Presented by TD is officially open to skaters! The massive outdoor rink will be open for select hours seven days a week. Make sure to register for your 45-minute time slot before you head out.

When: Sunday to Wednesday 11 am to 7 pm; Thursday to Saturday 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Union Station, 65 Front Street West, Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbourfront Centre (@harbourfrontcentre)

Want a lake view while you skate? Head on down to the Harbourfront Centre’s rink! Skate around the ice loop and rink while taking in the gorgeous views that the City’s waterfront has to offer.

When: Sunday to Thursday 10 am to 10 pm; Friday to Saturday 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West, Toronto

Christie Pits is well known as a great spot for tobogganing, but don’t miss out on their skating rink! Now open to skaters, why not toboggan down one of the surrounding hills to arrive at their outdoor rink? Twice the fun!

When: Daily, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: Christie Pits, 750 Bloor Street West, Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Bradley (@johnnierbradley)

More in the mood for a skating trail? Head to College Park and take advantage of theirs in the heart of downtown!

When: Daily, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: Collge Park, 420 Yonge Street, Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY SKATE (@skyskateto)

Grab a drink, some food and skate the night away on this rooftop patio rink!

When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sal Andrea Luciano (@andreasalluciano)

Colonel Samuel Smith Park features a waterfront skating trail. The trail is in a figure-eight loop, so you can go around and around as much as you like!

When: Daily, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: Colonel Samuel Smith Park, 65 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Road, Toronto

Greenwood Park has a skating trail and an outdoor rink. The outdoor rink is the City’s first covered rink, so even on those snowy days, the rink will remain clear! The skating trail is located around the covered rink.

When: Daily, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Avenue, Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Papi (@toronto_papi_)

Take in the Cavalcade of Lights while you skate!

When: Daily, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West, Toronto