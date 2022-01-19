Toronto to start towing abandoned cars as snow clearing continues

After a full day of snow clearing on Tuesday, the City of Toronto is now towing abandoned and illegally parked cars so that plows can continue to make their way through the streets.

The City has announced that as of Wednesday, January 19, they will begin tagging and towing abandoned vehicles parked illegally around Toronto. Cars parked on designated snow routes that impede the work of snowplows, other snow clearing efforts, or TTC vehicles will also be moved.

“Abandoned vehicles that are illegally parked will be tagged and towed to a car compound,” a City news release reads. “Depending on where they live, residents can call the appropriate towing company to locate a vehicle that has been towed.”

The tagging and towing efforts are expected to take several days.

The City does note that some of the vehicles will receive “friendly tows” — towing parked cars to a nearby location. City staff will also reach out directly to residents to provide an opportunity to move their vehicles before any friendly towing takes place.

These tows will allow City crews to begin removing snow from priority routes and local roads, including designated snow routes, streetcar routes, arterial roads, and local roads with high windows that may impede the work of police, fire, and emergency services.