All TTC bus and streetcar routes delayed by at least two hours on Tuesday

Jan 18 2022, 4:43 pm
If you’re planning to take the TTC on Tuesday, be prepared for major delays.

The TTC announced that lingering effects of Monday’s snowstorm have caused all bus and streetcar routes to be delayed by at least two hours, starting in the morning and continuing until the end of service.

Even the subway couldn’t escape the snowstorm’s effects, with no service currently operating on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy. Line 3 is also affected, with no service between Kennedy and McCowan. Shuttle buses are running in place of both subway closures.

According to the TTC website, the Lawrence West, Don Mills Station, and Kennedy Station bus bays are also completely shut down due to weather conditions, with bus service picking up and dropping off passengers at street level instead.

Many Torontonians took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share photos of TTC buses that were still stuck in the snow.

According to TTC Customer Service, “Staff are aware and working hard to clear all buses that were stuck from yesterday and get them back into service.”

