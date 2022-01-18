All TTC bus and streetcar routes delayed by at least two hours on Tuesday

If you’re planning to take the TTC on Tuesday, be prepared for major delays.

The TTC announced that lingering effects of Monday’s snowstorm have caused all bus and streetcar routes to be delayed by at least two hours, starting in the morning and continuing until the end of service.

All bus and streetcar routes affected by snow covered roadways. All routes are delayed by at least 2 hours until the end of service. Further updates are being posted on our @ttcnotices account ^JH — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 18, 2022

Even the subway couldn’t escape the snowstorm’s effects, with no service currently operating on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy. Line 3 is also affected, with no service between Kennedy and McCowan. Shuttle buses are running in place of both subway closures.

According to the TTC website, the Lawrence West, Don Mills Station, and Kennedy Station bus bays are also completely shut down due to weather conditions, with bus service picking up and dropping off passengers at street level instead.

Many Torontonians took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share photos of TTC buses that were still stuck in the snow.

#Toronto the day after. Spotted several #TTC buses still stuck on the road in the east end that have been plowed in. We have continuing coverage on the storm cleanup on our website, https://t.co/YhWTiOnKRo. pic.twitter.com/2hPKu4HaYk — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 18, 2022

According to TTC Customer Service, “Staff are aware and working hard to clear all buses that were stuck from yesterday and get them back into service.”