If you’ve ever dreamed of visiting beautiful Singapore, you can travel this fall for less.

YYZ Deals is featuring a can’t-miss deal right now and a roundtrip flight from Toronto to Singapore is just $711 including tax. It’s an incredible deal because booking a trip to this destination typically costs twice as much, if not more.

The $711 flight is offered through United Airlines, which slashed their prices significantly for November and December.

It includes a layover in San Francisco on the way there and back, plus another possible stop in Chicago upon returning. This is expected since flying to Asia takes about 20 hours and it’s seldomly direct from Toronto.

You might also like: Travel expert spills secrets on when to book a flight for the best deal

How to pack for a week-long vacation with only a carry-on bag

Air Canada becomes first airline re-certified for the safe transportation of live animals

We attempted to book this deal with Kayak, and the price certainly checks out.

The following date combinations are recommended to score this deal:

November 7, 8, 9 to November 14, 15, 16, 22, 24, 29

November 10 to November 16, 22, 24, 29, December 1, 5, 6, 7

November 14, 15, 16 to November 22, 24, 29, December 1, 5, 6, 7

November 21, 22 to November 29, Dec 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13

November 23, 24 to December 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13

November 29, 30 to December 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13

December 5, 6 to December 12, 13

Safe travels!