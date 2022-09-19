Cheap flight alert: Fly roundtrip from Toronto to Portugal for just $442

As travel continues to ramp up this season, so have the deals.

YYZ Deals has announced a series of roundtrip flights from Toronto to Lisbon, Portugal, for as low as $442.

TAP Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, has slashed its airfare to Lisbon, Madeira, and the Azores with dates starting in November and running all the way until May 2o23.

To score this deal, all you have to do is input your desired destination on the Google Flight portal. You can adjust the length of your trip to your liking and look for the dates that fall under the featured deal price range.

You can then visit Kayak or Skyscanner, and simply select the flights priced at $442.

We attempted to checkout with these destinations and prices, and everything checked out.

Want another good travel deal? YYZ Deals is also featuring roundtrip flights from Toronto to Dublin for just $379, and roundtrip flights from Toronto to Singapore for $711.

If you haven’t yet made your way to Europe or Asia this year, these are deals that are certainly worth jumping on.

Safe travels!