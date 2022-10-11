It’s getting nippy out there again, so there’s no better time than now to hop on a plane to catch some sun.

YYZ Deals is back with another hot deal — this time you can fly roundtrip from Toronto to Puerto Rico for just $285, taxes included. Departure dates for the super cheap WestJet flights include November and the first half of December.

The five-hour journey lands you in beautiful San Juan, Puerto Rico, where you can relax on a beach for as long as you’d like.

Scoring the deal is simple. Start your search on FlightHub or Skyscanner, and input the following date combinations: November 5 to 12 or 26, or November 19 to 26.

You will then find direct flights for just $285, but be sure to act quickly, before flights fill up. We tested it out ourselves and everything lines up.

San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital and largest city, sits pretty on the Atlantic Coast and boasts beautiful beaches, resort strips, colourful seaside properties, delicious eats, and even its own charming history.

Sunny days await you. Safe travels!