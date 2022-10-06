With the chilly fall weather rolling in, it’s time for the perfect escape to a sunny destination.

And now you can get away for less! According to YYZ Deals, roundtrip flights from Toronto to Phoenix, Arizona, are under $300 right now.

Travel dates range between November and the first half of December 2022. Flights are nonstop both ways, so you won’t have to worry about any connections.

Scoring the deal is quite easy. Just visit the Google Flights portal and click on the departure date box to open the calendar view. Then adjust the trip length at the bottom, and look for dates that are priced at $317 roundtrip. Don’t worry, it gets even cheaper.

Head over to FlightHub, Kayak or Skyscanner, and try the same dates you chose on Google Flights, and you’ll find them priced at just $293, taxes included.

We tested this out and it checks out.

Phoenix, Arizona, boasts serene views, and sunny and warm weather conditions year-round, making it the ideal getaway as the chilly Canadian autumn falls upon us.

Happy travels!