NewsTravel Deals

Sweet escape: Fly roundtrip from Toronto to Phoenix this fall for under $300

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Oct 6 2022, 4:12 pm
Sweet escape: Fly roundtrip from Toronto to Phoenix this fall for under $300
Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

With the chilly fall weather rolling in, it’s time for the perfect escape to a sunny destination. 

And now you can get away for less! According to YYZ Deals, roundtrip flights from Toronto to Phoenix, Arizona, are under $300 right now.

Travel dates range between November and the first half of December 2022. Flights are nonstop both ways, so you won’t have to worry about any connections. 

Scoring the deal is quite easy. Just visit the Google Flights portal and click on the departure date box to open the calendar view. Then adjust the trip length at the bottom, and look for dates that are priced at $317 roundtrip. Don’t worry, it gets even cheaper.

Head over to FlightHub, Kayak or Skyscanner, and try the same dates you chose on Google Flights, and you’ll find them priced at just $293, taxes included. 

We tested this out and it checks out. 

air canada phoenix deal

YYZ Deals

Phoenix, Arizona, boasts serene views, and sunny and warm weather conditions year-round, making it the ideal getaway as the chilly Canadian autumn falls upon us. 

Happy travels!

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ News
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.