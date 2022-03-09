You can fly roundtrip from Toronto to Hawaii this spring for under $460
According to The Weather Network, the cold and wet weather might be sticking around until April. So it’s just as well that you can get away with roundtrip flights from Toronto to Hawaii for less than $460.
Some of the deals include roundtrip flights between March and April via Air Canada from Toronto to Kahului, Maui (OGG), or The Big Island (KOA).
According to YYZ Deals, airlines like WestJet and Air Canada are offering amazing deals, and all you need to do is a quick Google search.
Here’s how to book your next spring vacation.
1. Search one of the following on Google Flight searches:
Google Flights: Toronto to Honolulu, Hawaii (HNL)
All airlines — Air Canada only
Google Flights: Toronto to Maui/Kahului, Hawaii (OGG)
All airlines — WestJet only — Air Canada only
Google Flights: Toronto to Maui/Kahului, Hawaii (OGG) – nonstop flights
Air Canada
Google Flights: Toronto to Kauai/Lihue, Hawaii (LIH)
All airlines — WestJet only
Google Flights: Toronto to Kona (The Big Island), Hawaii (KOA)
All airlines — WestJet only — Air Canada only
2. On Google Flights, click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap flight date combinations.
Some of these offers only include one free carry-on bag so make sure to pack light.