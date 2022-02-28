You can fly roundtrip from Toronto to Jamaica this spring for under $255

Dreaming of someplace tropical? Swoop is currently offering flights from Toronto to Kingston, Jamaica, for as low as $252.

If you’re worried about the constantly changing travel restrictions, here’s some good news: starting February 28, Canadians won’t need to take a PCR test to get back into the country.

So let’s talk about travel deals.

According to YYZ deals, Swoop is currently offering cheap roundtrip flights from Toronto to Kingston, Jamaica, and tickets range from around $252 to $352, including taxes. Both flights are nonstop both ways.

Here’s how to get the deal.

First, go to the Swoop website.

Next, search for flights from Toronto (YYZ) to Kingston, Jamaica (KIN). Then search for flights that are $129 on the way there and $129 on the way home between late March and April 2022.

As for packing your beach essentials, the $252 roundtrip ticket only includes a personal item, while the $352 roundtrip ticket includes a carry-on or checked bag, so don’t forget the sunblock!