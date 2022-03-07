If you’re thinking of a summer vacation, here’s something to consider: Air Transat will gradually be restarting flights this April.

You’ll soon be able to fly from Canadian cities to 25 European destinations, including the six it currently serves.

The airline will also operate over 250 direct flights every week on 69 direct routes.

“The numbers tell us clearly that with the gradual lifting of travel restrictions worldwide, people are more ready than ever to plan their next trip, whether to Europe, the U.S., Canada or to South destinations,” said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Transat.

From Toronto, the airline will serve 15 European cities this summer with flights to Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Dublin, Lamezia, Paris, Rome, Venice, and Zagreb. This is in addition to flights currently operated to Glasgow, Lisbon, London, Manchester, and Porto. And due to the popularity of southern Portugal, Air Transat will now fly to Faro year-round.

There will also be more domestic routes, which will allow Canadians to access international flights via connections in Toronto and Montreal.

As for US destinations, Torontonians can fly to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Air Transat will soon be adding California to the list with flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco via Montreal.

And because destinations in the south are popular throughout the year, travellers can fly from Toronto to Cancun, Cayo Coco, Holguin, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Santa Clara, and Varadero.

“The outlook for the summer season is favourable, and our abundant air offering, which includes the vast majority of our pre-pandemic destinations as well as exciting new routes, is enabling us to respond to the significant pent-up demand,” said Adamo. “This surge in demand has also allowed us to increase capacity on certain key routes between now and the end of the winter season.”

Depending on which destination you choose, get your walking shoes or flip-flops ready.