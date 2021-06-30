Severe summer thunderstorm brings flooding to parts of Toronto
Toronto got a double dose of summer weather Tuesday afternoon, with heavy rain followed by a booming thunderstorm that caused flooding and other damage around the city.
At one point, Toronto was under a severe thunderstorm warning, a rainfall warning, and a heat warning. Environment Canada ended its warnings and its thunderstorm watch by 11 pm.
The clouds first rolled in Tuesday afternoon, painting an ominous picture against the Toronto skyline.
Toronto is about to be eaten.@weathernetwork #toronto #ShareYourWeather #ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/weptqF3oX1
— Ishy G (@ishygk) June 29, 2021
Lightning struck the CN tower, which some downtown residents captured on video.
SLO-MO of lightning hitting the CN Tower! Boom!! ⚡️ #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Jnt5kxEwrj
— David Rhodes (@Rhodes411) June 29, 2021
The thunder was also pretty loud, as captured by this worker at an Oakville site.
Big thunder at work today #Toronto #TorontoWeather #Oakville #ShareYourWeather #ONStorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/pbrhLoi02C
— Mitch Georgeoff (@bitchkravt) June 30, 2021
In The Beaches, the rain brought localized flooding to some streets making it hard for drivers to navigate the huge puddles.
Bit wet in The Beaches. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/OOcR7A1sT8
— 💉 Oenit 💉 (@angrycyclista) June 29, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Flooding also occurred near Mount Pleasant and Eglinton due to clogged drains, according to one local resident.
Hi @311Toronto
Sidewalks and portion of road at Mount Pleasant Road and Broadway Ave are flooded. Impossible to cross the street safely. Drains are plugged. Has been reported in the past. pic.twitter.com/jm3DtyXgo0
— Jay (@ljay0566) June 29, 2021
Just outside of Toronto, residents in Kitchener-Waterloo shared photos of huge trees that came down during the storm.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The City of Toronto is reminding residents to call 311 if they see downed trees, branches, or power lines. Downed power lines should never be touched, as there may still be electricity running through them.
Help us clean up after this storm. Call 311 if you see any downed trees, branches or power lines. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/GuS9dpkDJ1
— Toronto Forestry (@TOtrees) June 29, 2021