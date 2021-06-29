Special weather statement still in effect for Toronto as humidex reaches nearly 40ºC

No, don’t worry, you haven’t stepped into an oven. That’s just the humidity!

A special weather statement is still in effect for Toronto for the third day in a row due to high temperatures and humidity.

According to Environment Canada, hot and muggy conditions are expected to continue through the day and into the night on Tuesday.

“Humidex values in the upper thirties occurred Monday and may occur in a few locations again this afternoon,” said EC.

“It will be slightly cooler near some lakeshore areas and in areas that experience showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.”

Around 3 pm there is a risk of thunderstorms, according to The Weather Network.

Though temperatures will remain in the high 20s, due to the humidity, it’ll feel 37°C into the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to cool down into the evening as the risk of thunderstorms remains throughout the night.

In the meantime, Environment Canada advises those who head outdoors to stay hydrated and to stay cool.

“Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, and people with chronic illnesses,” said Environment Canada.

“You are advised to drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty and keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours each day in a cool place.”