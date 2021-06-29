Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto

Things are cooking up in Toronto, literally. A heat warning has been issued for the city as temperatures will feel like 40°C.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Tuesday as “high heat and humidity” are expected to continue through the day and into the evening.

Temperatures are likely to reach 31°C this afternoon with humidex values near 40°C , according to EC. The majority of southern Ontario is also under a heat warning.

According to The Weather Network, the peak of the heat is forecasted for the afternoon as temperatures are expected to feel like 41°C.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category,” said the Environment Canada.

Parts of the city already saw mid-afternoon thunderstorms however there is still a risk of more activity throughout the night and into Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the third day in a row due to high temperatures and humidity.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” according to EC.