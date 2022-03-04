Toronto’s Desi Mane By Sangeetha has come up with a new form of AYCE buffet for their weekend lunches, and it’s all served on a massive banana leaf.

The eatery tells Daily Hive that this traditional specialty is typical in celebratory events in South India like weddings and other ceremonies.

“Our Desi Mane team would like everyone from Toronto to indulge in this new experience, which is completed with unlimited South Indian food served to your table,” said the team to Daily Hive.

“We have brought this cultural and nutritious practice to Toronto, hoping to share a piece of our culture.”

This special includes rice, Sambar, Special Kuzhambu, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal and more. Pricing starts at $10.99 for children and $14.99 for adults.

They’re currently taking reservations as this lunch special is only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 3 pm.