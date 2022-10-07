Here's how cold it'll be in Toronto this Thanksgiving long weekend

After being spoiled with warm weather this week, the Thanksgiving long weekend forecast is set to bring us back to reality.

The nippy weather begins this evening, with Environment Canada calling for a low of just 3°C with a risk of frost. Safe to say, cozy sweater season will be in full effect.

The weekend will see lows of under 10°C every day, as the mornings and evenings will be brisk, making for the perfect opportunity for that new fall coat you’ve been waiting to break out.

The tail end of the long weekend looks more encouraging, as we will see highs of 15°C, and an appearance from our good friend, the sun.

Conditions will be dry for the greater majority of the weekend, so there will be no interruptions for all of the fall outings you have planned.

Thanksgiving Day on Monday will bring lows of 7°C and highs of 15°C, which is ideal if you wanted to take a stroll for some fall foliage. But if you want to stay inside and feast on some turkey, that’s not a bad way to spend the day either.