Toronto temperatures could swing by almost 20°C this week

Toronto experienced a brief blast of sub-zero temperatures and even a light dusting of snow over the weekend, though the mercury will quickly rise into the mid-to-high teens by mid-week.

While there is still a chill in the air as of Monday morning, with temperatures as low as -1°C and a feel of -8°C, a rapid swing will see the mercury climb by as much as 18 degrees in under 48 hours, which will feel like a jump of 25 degrees when factoring in Monday morning’s windchill values.

Some models — including the one used by CP24 — show temperatures soaring as high as 17°C by Wednesday. However, Environment Canada predicts the city will reach a still balmy high of 14°C on Wednesday.

Still, March temperatures in Toronto average out at a high of 5°C and a low of -2°C, and this week is just the closing chapter in a winter that never really arrived in 2023/24.

Toronto experienced its warmest-ever winter on record due to a particularly potent El Niño exacerbated by climate change.

Toronto just officially had its warmest winter ever https://t.co/RVf0M4jMdm — blogTO (@blogTO) March 5, 2024

Several warm-weather records were shattered this winter, and while there was indeed a brief patch of the extreme cold temperatures locals are all too familiar with, it was a winter mostly lacking in cold and snow.

Toronto exited winter on the meteorological calendar on 1 March, though the official start to the season comes on March 19.

Current two-week forecasts show the current warm weather trend coming to an end just in time for the start of spring. The first day of the season is anticipated to reach a high of just 1°C with a low of -3°C.