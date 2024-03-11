Budweiser Stage opens this spring and here are the concerts announced so far

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Budweiser Stage is opening for the 2024 season this spring, and there have already been a ton of exciting concerts announced throughout the season.

With the weather warming up, many Toronto residents are already itching for the days of open-air concerts, and Live Nation’s got us covered with a packed roster of hot concerts all season long, kicking off on the Victoria Day long weekend (May 20).

Here’s the full lineup of concerts announced for Budweiser Stage’s spring and summer 2024 season.

May

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

21 Savage

June

Walk Off The Earth

Hardy

Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power

Styx and Foreigner with John Waite

Sarah McLachlan

Brooks & Dunn

Arkells with Tegan and Sara

Arkells with Grouplove

Santana and Counting Crows

Norah Jones

Caifanes and Café Tacvba

July

Mother Mother and Cavetown

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Tyler Childers

Mt. Joy

Alanis Morissette

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Halestorm and I Prevail

Train and REO Speedwagon

Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire

Loserville 2024: Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8NOFACE, Cor Feldman, Riff Raff

Dan + Shay

Tate McRae

Creed

Sammy Hagar with Loverboy

August

Lizzy McAlpine

Alan Doyle

Barbie The Movie: In Concert

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Margo Price

Avril Lavigne

New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

Bush

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

The Beaches with Valley, New West and Dizzy

Kidz Bop Live

Cage The Elephant

September

Hootie & The Blowfish

The National and The War On Drugs with Lucius

Conan Gray

Vampire Weekend

October

Kings of Leon

Visit Live Nation’s website for a full list of concert details and exact dates for the 2024 season.