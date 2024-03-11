Budweiser Stage opens this spring and here are the concerts announced so far

Budweiser Stage is opening for the 2024 season this spring, and there have already been a ton of exciting concerts announced throughout the season.
With the weather warming up, many Toronto residents are already itching for the days of open-air concerts, and Live Nation’s got us covered with a packed roster of hot concerts all season long, kicking off on the Victoria Day long weekend (May 20).
Here’s the full lineup of concerts announced for Budweiser Stage’s spring and summer 2024 season.
May
- Neil Young and Crazy Horse
- 21 Savage
June
- Walk Off The Earth
- Hardy
- Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power
- Styx and Foreigner with John Waite
- Sarah McLachlan
- Brooks & Dunn
- Arkells with Tegan and Sara
- Arkells with Grouplove
- Santana and Counting Crows
- Norah Jones
- Caifanes and Café Tacvba
July
- Mother Mother and Cavetown
- Neil Young and Crazy Horse
- Tyler Childers
- Mt. Joy
- Alanis Morissette
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Halestorm and I Prevail
- Train and REO Speedwagon
- Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire
- Loserville 2024: Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8NOFACE, Cor Feldman, Riff Raff
- Dan + Shay
- Tate McRae
- Creed
- Sammy Hagar with Loverboy
August
- Lizzy McAlpine
- Alan Doyle
- Barbie The Movie: In Concert
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Tedeschi Trucks Band with Margo Price
- Avril Lavigne
- New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff
- Bush
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- The Beaches with Valley, New West and Dizzy
- Kidz Bop Live
- Cage The Elephant
September
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- The National and The War On Drugs with Lucius
- Conan Gray
- Vampire Weekend
October
- Kings of Leon
Visit Live Nation’s website for a full list of concert details and exact dates for the 2024 season.