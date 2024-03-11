Royal Canadian Mint's new coin series celebrates Canada's wildlife in stunning colours

The Royal Canadian Mint has just released the first of a series of coins celebrating Canada’s wildlife, and it’s stunning.

Wildlife Reflections is a three-coin series celebrating the country’s natural beauty. Each coin features one of the country’s most iconic wildlife species, and the first coin depicts the grizzly bear.

The website states, “Few mammals are as closely associated with the forested regions of western and northern Canada as the grizzly bear, a true icon of these wild spaces.”

The design

The front of the coin, or the obverse, was designed by Susanna Blunt and features an effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It also includes four pearls “symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins” as well as the double date of her reign.

Flip it over, and you’ll see a colourful depiction of Canada’s wildlife.

The coin was designed by Claude Thivierge, a wildlife artist. It shows the bear in “a quiet moment at sunrise,” holding a salmon in its mouth as it wades through a river. Textured trees and mountains provide a scenic background.

Thivierge said that he wanted to create “a lively coin that would radiate strength and pride.”

“The vibrant colours in the background truly showcase the grizzly bear’s intense, raw power,” he said. “It is a captivating depiction of an impressive predator’s proud nature. It also highlights the grizzly’s salmon fishing skills, showcased on this coin with a magnificent pop of colour.”

The series

The grizzly bear is only the first of a trio of nature-themed coins. The two other silver coins, which are part of the Wildlife Reflections collection, feature a cougar and a moose, both also designed by Thivierge. However, unlike the first coin, these two additions will feature the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

“Each coin captures a contemplative moment in the wild and highlights each species’ awe-inspiring qualities, reflecting their majesty alongside the grandeur of the Canadian wilderness,” states the website. “It’s the next best thing to being in the great outdoors!”

How can you collect these coins?

If you’re looking to add this new design to your collection, the grizzly bear coin is now available for purchase online.

You can preorder the cougar and moose coins online, which will be released on June 25 and November 25, respectively. Each coin is priced at $119.95, and only 7,500 of each design will be available.

You can learn more about the coins here.