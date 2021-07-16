Toronto is getting a $35.9 million Tamil Community Centre

Toronto is about to get a brand new Tamil Community Centre with a price tag of $35.9 million, representatives from all three levels of government announced today.

The new multi-purpose centre will be built at 311 Staines Avenue in Scarborough and, once complete, will have a gym, outdoor playing fields, a library, a museum, and an auditorium. There will also be multi-purpose spaces that can be used for educational and cultural events.

“The Northeast Scarborough neighbourhood has a diverse community, and is home to a large number of families, single-parent households, and individuals with socio-economic barriers,” said Mayor John Tory. “This new community centre will serve the Tamil community, provide new opportunities to socialize and be a valuable resource to help improve vital services to the entire community.”

The Government of Canada is investing $14.3 million, the provincial government will add $11.9 million, and the Tamil Community Centre is contributing $9.6 million. The City of Toronto is providing the land, valued at $25 million, which will be leased to the Tamil Community Centre for just $1.

“The Tamil Community Centre will be a unifying space that will bring this vibrant community together under one roof,” said Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Rouge Park Gary Anandasangaree. “It will be a space to learn, to showcase, to gather and to reflect. This is a result of all governments working together, and led by the Tamil community.”

A groundbreaking is expected near the end of 2022, with a completion date set for spring of 2026.