One person arrested after daylight stabbing in Toronto supermarket

One person is in custody after a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket over the weekend.

Just before 1 pm on Sunday, police responded to a call of a stabbing at a grocery store located at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.

The supermarket at that address appears to be Danforth Food Market but police have not confirmed at this time.

In the initial report from Toronto Police Services, one person was transported to the hospital via emergency run.

STABBING:

Keele St + St. Regis Cres

12:55pm

– At a supermarket

– Police are on scene investigating

– One person has been transported to hospital via emergency run

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO1866872

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2022

According to Media Relations Officer Alex Li, two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A knife was recovered at the scene, according to police.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.