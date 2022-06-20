So hot, so humid: Toronto is about to heat up for the start of summer

As summer is set to officially begin Tuesday morning, it seems Mother Nature got the memo and is about to heat things up.

It won’t be as hot as we experienced a couple of weeks ago, but the mercury — and humidex — is about to climb.

According to Environment Canada, things will start to heat up Tuesday — the official start of summer — as the afternoon high is set to reach 33, with a humidex of 24.

In addition to the heat and humidity, there’s also a chance of showers over the next couple of days.

Summer forecast

As we welcome a new season, what’s in store over the next few months?

Temperature-wise, Ontario will certainly have some extremely hot days, but the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a cool enough September to bring summer averages down to seasonal.

As for rain and thunderstorms, Ontario will see quite a few. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a stormy Canada Day weekend with the potential for hail and tornadoes in Western Ontario.

If you’re looking for some heat relief, why not head to the beach and try to cool down!

With files from Daily Hive Staff