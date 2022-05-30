News

Toronto's beaches are officially opening this weekend

Zoe Demarco
May 30 2022, 4:56 pm
It’s summertime in the city: Toronto’s beaches are officially opening this weekend.

While you can visit any of Toronto’s 11 beaches at any time, their official opening on Saturday, June 4 means that they will be maintained and that lifeguards will be on duty.

From June 4 through to September, lifeguard supervision and beach maintenance will run daily from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm.

Beach facilities, like washrooms, will operate under the same hours.

The City of Toronto recommends swimming only when a lifeguard is on duty. Before you take a dip, be sure to look for the Blue Flag, which indicates high standards for water quality and environment management.

You can check beach water quality on the city’s website starting in June.

