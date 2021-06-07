Registration for City of Toronto summer camps starts tomorrow

Families can snag a City of Toronto summer camp spot for children starting Tuesday morning.

When CampTO registration opens at 8 am, parents can choose from various camp options for their kids.

“Toronto children can have a safe and happy camp experience while making new friends this summer,” Mayor John Tory said at a news conference Monday. “Especially after [the] experience many had over [the] past year.”

Now that Ontario has moved into Stage 1 of its reopening process, summer camps are officially back on the menu.

Some traditional camps focus on sports, dance, arts and crafts, and swimming. Others offer activities catered to kids’ special interests in nature, science, arts, writing, or French immersion.

Day camps in Toronto will run from July 5 to August 27, welcoming children as young as four.

Several COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at camps. Children must wear masks both inside and outside. Campers will be cohorted to encourage interaction with only their camp group. There will also be pre-camp health checks, physical distancing during the day, and frequent cleaning of camp facilities.

There are more than 35,000 camp spots available. Families can claim one through the City’s website.