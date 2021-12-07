An army of giant Santas have taken over this Toronto street

There are plenty of festive streets in Toronto decked out with Christmas lights and holiday displays, but they definitely don’t have as many Santas as Inglewood Drive.
Known as “Kringlewood” during this time of year, the residential street is lined with an overwhelming number of gigantic illuminated Santas.
The annual tradition started on the residential street eight years ago when one neighbour put up a giant inflatable Santa Claus on their lawn.
Other neighbours jokingly followed suit, and now every winter, there are Santas as far as the eye can see on Inglewood Drive.
As a result, almost the entire one-kilometre stretch of the street, from St. Clair East all the way to Rosedale Heights, has become a village of huge glowing Santas from Canadian Tire.
If you’re looking to take in the scene, head to Inglewood Drive and Mount Pleasant Road in Moore Park.
Ho-ho-hope to see you there!