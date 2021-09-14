Major Toronto street will be closed all weekend long

Toronto drivers hoping to head down Allen Road this weekend will need to find an alternate route, as the major street will be closed.

From 11 pm on Friday, September 17 to 5 am on Monday, September 20, the entirety of Allen Road will be closed for maintenance and improvements. This includes the Allen Road ramps to get on and off the 401.

Allen Road will be fully closed, from Sheppard Av W to Eglinton Av W, starting Friday, September 17 at 11pm until Monday, September 20 at 5am for important maintenance & improvements. Please plan travel ahead and leave extra time. More at https://t.co/RAx0GEQ31J pic.twitter.com/uP7OCT6Rax — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) September 13, 2021

Although the road is one of the shortest expressways in Toronto, its 7.5 km serve as a main arterial road in Toronto, running from Eglinton Avenue West to the northern end of Dufferin Street. According to the City, during peak periods, there are approximately 80,000 vehicles that travel on Allen Road.

While the Toronto street is closed, crews will get to work grinding and paving at nine different locations, sealing cracks, doing sign maintenance, clearing litter, removing graffiti, and carrying out guiderail repair.

If it’s raining, the work will be pushed to the following weekend, from September 24 to 27.