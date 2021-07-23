Toronto cracking down on speeding, excessive motorcycle noise

Toronto Police and city bylaw officers are cracking down on speeding and excessive motorcycle noise with a new enforcement campaign.

According to the City, complaints are rolling in regarding excessive noise from vehicles and motorcycles, which they noted is “often a result of speeding.”

“Street racing and stunt driving is continuing to rise, disrupting our neighbourhoods and putting the lives of pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers in the city at risk,” Mayor John Tory said.

“We also know that noise from motorcycles and modified vehicles is also continuing to rise and frustrate residents across the city.”

Toronto bylaws dictate that the noise from a motorcycle exhaust should not exceed 92 decibels when idle.

Although bylaws prohibit unnecessary noise, bylaw enforcement officers don’t have the authority to pull over moving vehicles.

To stop the excessive noise, Toronto Police and bylaw officers will be conducting joint enforcement events throughout the summer.

Enforcement will occur at “strategic locations” based on complaints received by 311 and in-field data, the City said.

Police will address Highway Traffic Act infractions, such as speeding and illegally modified exhaust systems.

Bylaw officers will focus on motorcycle noise, including measuring a bike’s exhaust, and issue fines when necessary.

The City will also host several educational events where riders can have their motorcycle tested to ensure sound levels are acceptable.

The events will be held from 6 to 9 pm at 433 Eastern Avenue on August 30 and at the Etobicoke Civic Centre on September 30. The City noted tickets will not be given out.