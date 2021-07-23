Man charged after allegedly pointing gun on Toronto streetcar

A 22-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly pointing a gun at someone on a Toronto streetcar.

According to Toronto Police, a man got onto a northbound streetcar near Bathurst Street and Lakeshore Boulevard around 9:30 pm on July 22.

As a male passenger was getting off the streetcar, police said the man took a small silver handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at him.

Officers were called and the man was arrested a short time later.

Jordan Thornton, 22, is facing a total of nine charges in relation to the incident, including carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 416-222-8477.