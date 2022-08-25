Cycling fatalities jumped by 300%, according to Ontario Provincial Police

Summer isn’t over yet, but it’s already been a deadly year for cyclists in Ontario.

Last year, two people died in cycling fatalities, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP); this year, the police have already investigated eight deaths, marking a 300% increase.

And it’s not just cycling deaths that have gone up.

“Total for the year so far: 259 people have died in motor vehicle collisions, off-road vehicles, or marine fatalities,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted on the OPP Twitter account.

259 people killed this year in collisions on the roads, waterways and trails.

19 people died last week alone, with a 300% increase in bicycle fatalities – 8 up from 2 last year. #DriveSafe #OPPStats. pic.twitter.com/lPpVjd1xOY — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 23, 2022

As for the leading cause of deaths and injuries on the highways: the fatalities that they’ve investigated have been due to distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired driving, as well as people not wearing their seatbelts and safety equipment.

“I can tell you, every single one of those categories is up when you compare our fatal statistics last year to this year,” said Schmidt.

Serious collision: #Hwy410/401 SB to EB. Single vehicle rollover. 22 yr old male transported to trauma centre with life altering injury. Two other females minor injuries. Speed and alcohol consumption are being investigated by #MississaugaOPP as possible contributing factors. pic.twitter.com/pb8yI2pJYG — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 21, 2022

And it’s not just on the roads and highways.

The number of people killed or injured from off-road vehicle accidents is also on the rise.

“In addition to that, I reported last week that up to 27 [people] had drowned,” said Schmidt.

The OPP is urging the public to report any “dangerous or aggressive behaviour out on the roads, trails, or waterways.”

“You’ll get officers responding to those incidents and try to intercept and interrupt that activity before someone dies,” said Schmidt.

He added, “Share the road, never drive impaired, wear all your safety equipment — whether that’s your helmet, your seatbelt, or your lifejacket — and just pay attention to what’s happening around you.”