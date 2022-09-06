GO Transit customers have a new, secure way to store their bikes.

Five new reserved bike rooms are opening at stations across the GO network, Metrolinx revealed in a blog post late last week.

Located at the Rutherford, Cooksville, Pickering, Centennial, and East Gwillimbury GO Stations, the bike rooms will account for 140 secure spots.

The bike rooms aid the agency’s goal of supporting its customer’s varied travel preferences. More locations will be announced before the end of the year.

“These reserved bike rooms will make it much more convenient for customers to get to and from their nearest GO station,” Metrolinx said.

“Those who live too far to walk and don’t want to drive now have another option.”

To ensure bikes are kept safe, the spots are by reservation only. They run $50 each for a one-year reservation.

To reserve a spot in one of the bike rooms, customers must submit a registration form by the 15th of each month in order to gain access on the 1st of the next month. For example, to access one of the new rooms on October 1, a form must be submitted by September 15.

Go Transit customers can apply to reserve a spot in one of the new bike parking rooms here.