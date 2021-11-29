NewsWeather

Toronto cyclists call on City to plow bike lanes after first snowfall leaves a mess

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Nov 29 2021, 5:07 pm
Toronto cyclists call on City to plow bike lanes after first snowfall leaves a mess
Roy Harris/Shutterstock

Not a day goes by without complaints about Toronto’s bike lanes.

Love them or hate them, use them or curse them, they are often a hot topic in the city, and this weekend was no exception. After Sunday’s first accumulating snowfall of the season, cyclists wondered when they might be cleared for safe winter riding.

Cyclists in the City quickly took to Twitter to document their treacherous rides. Despite clear roadways, some bike lanes were still slippery, snowy messes.

Pictures show lots of tracks through the snowy lanes. A clear sign that Toronto’s cyclists aren’t deterred by a bit of snow.

Many people took to Twitter to emphasize the dangers of homeowners and business owners shovelling snow into bike lanes. One woman tweeted that she got into an argument with some people who were pushing the snow from the sidewalk into the designated bike lane.


According to the City of Toronto, bike lanes are supposed to be salted and plowed at the same time as the adjacent road. While the above tweets seem to indicate otherwise, the City said that downtown bike lanes are prioritized.

Despite the messy bike lanes, some Toronto cyclists seem to have enjoyed their snowy rides.

Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT