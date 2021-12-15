After a windy, mild, and at times rainy week, Toronto may be in for a bit of snow to kick off the holiday season this weekend.

The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast shows that while Thursday may hit balmy double-digit temperatures, Saturday will likely bring more seasonal weather.

The forecast shows that Toronto could see around 5 cm of snow on Saturday, with temperatures hovering around 0°C before dropping to -2°C overnight. Sunday also has the potential to add another 2-3 cm of snow. This could be a sign of a white Christmas for the City, but it’s not guaranteed yet.

Temperatures are expected to warm up slightly to 2°C on Monday and Tuesday, enough to melt a small amount of snow on the ground.

Whether Toronto is in for a white Christmas is still up in the air, but there will at least be some snow this weekend.