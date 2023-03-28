NewsWeather

Toronto bracing for yet another blast of snow and messy weather this week

Mar 28 2023, 8:19 pm
Toronto bracing for yet another blast of snow and messy weather this week
Potifor/Shutterstock

The long, dark, miserable winter may have departed, but the first weeks of spring have brought almost constant messy conditions to Toronto and the surrounding Southern Ontario region, and it looks like more inclement weather is approaching.

Cold weather will soon be behind us, but not before at least another week of bone-chilling conditions that include multiple threats of snow-rain showers in the cards for Toronto in the next week.

The first blast of misery is set to arrive on Wednesday. Environment and Climate Change Canada cautions of a “quick burst of wet snow… possible along a sharp cold front” that could make for messy conditions in Toronto.

But Wednesday is just a taste of things to come, and The Weather Network predicts four consecutive days with mixed precipitation — including snow. Models call for daily snowfall in the range of one centimetre, lasting from Thursday through Sunday.

The forecast adds to what is starting to feel like a pattern of storms holding out until the start of the weekend and then arriving just in time to complicate plans.

The storm is shaping up to be a far cry from the massive blizzard that choked the city at the start of March, but another weather system coinciding with climbing mercury (set to hit double digits on Saturday) is sure to have cabin-fever sufferers frustrated this weekend.

But things could always be worse. Take, for example, the southern reaches of Northern Ontario, like Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, now facing forecasts of 5 to 10 cm of snow on Friday alone.

Toronto will get off comparably light, and whatever snowfall does descend on the city will likely melt almost immediately thanks to above-seasonal highs and plenty of rain through the weekend.

