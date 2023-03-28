Toronto bracing for yet another blast of snow and messy weather this week

The long, dark, miserable winter may have departed, but the first weeks of spring have brought almost constant messy conditions to Toronto and the surrounding Southern Ontario region, and it looks like more inclement weather is approaching.

Cold weather will soon be behind us, but not before at least another week of bone-chilling conditions that include multiple threats of snow-rain showers in the cards for Toronto in the next week.

The first blast of misery is set to arrive on Wednesday. Environment and Climate Change Canada cautions of a “quick burst of wet snow… possible along a sharp cold front” that could make for messy conditions in Toronto.

A brief and quick burst of wet snow is possible along a sharp cold front on Wednesday for some areas in northeastern and southern Ontario. The GIF below is courtesy of https://t.co/I3ePCm0ANu. #ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/UWHDKLfnUb — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 27, 2023

But Wednesday is just a taste of things to come, and The Weather Network predicts four consecutive days with mixed precipitation — including snow. Models call for daily snowfall in the range of one centimetre, lasting from Thursday through Sunday.

This is an update for the coming #ONstorm this weekend across parts of Ontario. Canadian model precip is shown below, with rain, snow and freezing rain all possible. Uncertainty regarding the track is still high, so keep an eye on forecasts and alerts this week!#ONwx pic.twitter.com/rKVRfF5hdz — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 27, 2023

The forecast adds to what is starting to feel like a pattern of storms holding out until the start of the weekend and then arriving just in time to complicate plans.

We just couldn’t have one storm free weekend to end March with now could we? In like loin and out like one. — Margaret Gorrell (@MargaretGorrel6) March 28, 2023

The storm is shaping up to be a far cry from the massive blizzard that choked the city at the start of March, but another weather system coinciding with climbing mercury (set to hit double digits on Saturday) is sure to have cabin-fever sufferers frustrated this weekend.

But things could always be worse. Take, for example, the southern reaches of Northern Ontario, like Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, now facing forecasts of 5 to 10 cm of snow on Friday alone.

Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Friday 👇. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm and risk of freezing rain are possible for parts of NE Ontario. This system is expected to strengthen on Saturday. Follow your forecasts and be weather aware.#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/U5CEmNgepB — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 27, 2023

Toronto will get off comparably light, and whatever snowfall does descend on the city will likely melt almost immediately thanks to above-seasonal highs and plenty of rain through the weekend.