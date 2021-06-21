Toronto skinny house sells for about half of its original asking price

After almost three years on the market, the infamous Toronto skinny house finally sold, and it went for just over half of its original asking price.

The exceptionally narrow house, located at 154 Hamilton Street in Riverside, first hit the market in 2018 with an asking price of $3,000,000. Since then, the asking price was lowered a number of times. In 2020, it dropped a full million to $1,999,000, and then later that year fell again to $1,899,000. It finally sold earlier this year for $1,750,000.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on a lot that’s just 15 ft x 86 ft, meaning the home’s frontage is quite small, even by Toronto standards. Inside, though, the layout makes great use of every available inch.

There’s a sizeable kitchen with a full-sized fridge, oven, dishwasher, a living room, airy bedrooms, and even a bathroom with a double vanity.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and an open staircase also help the space to feel much more open.

And even though the three-storey skinny house is set back several metres from the sidewalk, there is still space at the back for a small driveway to park in — a hot ticket item in Toronto.

Even with its inventive use of space, one thing is for sure: whoever bought this house better not be planning to bring too many belongings.