Iconic Toronto house from 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' is for sale

If you ever wished you could live in the Portokalos’ house from My Big Fat Greek Wedding, now you can, because the Toronto home just came up for sale.

The house, located at 73 Glenwood Crescent in East York, hit the market this week with an asking price of $1,999,999. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property was featured in both the 2002 original movie and the 2016 sequel. And the listing really leans into that.

“It’s fair to say that there are tons of standout moments, lines, and characters that everyone remembers from the movie,” the listing reads. “There is the lifesaver that is Windex, the family, where everyone is named Nick, Niko or Nikki, and of course, the secret to where every word’s root origin, is Greek.

“Arguably though, one of the most unforgettable things from the film, and really a character in itself was this home.”

Although the exterior is missing the giant Greek flag and ornate lawn ornaments seen in the movie, the interior of the house hasn’t been updated much since the time of filming, featuring plenty of retro designs and furniture.

But with four bedrooms, a finished basement, and two kitchens, the space really can’t be beat. Including the basement, the house comes in at over 3,400 sq ft, according to the listing.

And both the front and back yards are pretty sizeable, too — big enough to host a lamb roast with your entire extended family, as fans of the movie will remember.

The property also backs onto a ravine, so it’ll feel more secluded than your typical Toronto home.

So whether you’re a massive fan of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies, or just want a fairly spacious house with a lot of potential, this Toronto home seems like it could be a great buy.