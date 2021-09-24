Toronto was just ranked one of the best cities in the world

The latest World’s Best Cities Report is out, and Toronto comes in at 18th place among 100 of the world’s cities.

The report by Resonance ranks cities based on six metrics: place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion.

Toronto can thank its diversity and immigration for placing it 18th on the list this year. The score for this category was four, coming in just behind London, England.

Making the top 20 may not be surprising this year as, soon-to-be-renamed, Ryerson University, released a report on urban growth and development that showed Toronto as the fasted growing city in North America, in large part due to immigration.

The growing economy has also helped Toronto keep a top spot on the list, with the ninth-highest number of Global 500 head offices calling the city home.