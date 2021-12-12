Toronto hotel, restaurant, Scotiabank Arena flagged for potential COVID-19 exposures

A handful of popular destinations in the City of Toronto are on a new COVID-19 exposure list shared with the public on Saturday, December 11.

The COVID-19 exposure notification system reported three locations of possible exposures at Hotel X Toronto, CLIO Restaurant, and Scotiabank Arena. These settings are linked to 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health hopes to notify people at the following locations at the listed dates and times:

Hotel X Toronto – 111 Newfoundland Road, on December 5 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. and December 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

CLIO Restaurant – 600 King Street West, on December 5 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Scotiabank Arena – 40 Bay Street, suites 243 and 244 on December 5, 7, 8 and 9 from 5 to 11 p.m.

TPH has already followed up with all known close contacts, asking them get tested and self-isolate for 10 days.

As of 3 pm on Saturday, December 11, TPH said that there are a total of 19 cases associated with these settings. Now, the cases are “undergoing whole genome sequencing to determine if they are the Omicron variant of concern,” said TPH.

If you were at one of the locations at the time and date listed, here’s what you should do:

Get tested immediately, then monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after your last visit during the listed time period.

Self-isolate while test results are pending if you develop any symptoms, including mild COVID-19 symptoms after these events.

Let your employer know that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and follow their instructions about whether you can return to work.

You can read the full notice online and find out more about what to do if you were exposed.