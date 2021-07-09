This $10.9M Toronto mansion looks like something out of a sci-fi movie

If you’re going to buy a mansion in Toronto, it should be one that really stands out, right?

Well, one in Toronto’s St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood just hit the market, and its cool futuristic-inspired designs make it one that you’ll definitely want to, at the very least, take a peek at.

Located at 12 Baytree Crescent, the 15,000 sq ft home has an asking price of $10,888,000. And for that price, you’d really be getting it all.

The house has six bedrooms, 12 washrooms, and even a guest/nanny’s quarters. Listing agent Navid Sharifzadeh explained the home’s many high-end finishings, including what he calls “cutting-edge home automation.” There’s a command centre for the entire home’s lighting system, and even an elevator to get from floor to floor.

The mansion, designed by Makow Associates Architects, has quite a few futuristic-looking features, including the winding staircase and celestial mural above one of the beds. And for that price, why shouldn’t you feel like you’re living in the future?

But perhaps the most impressive part of this house is the indoor pool and hot tub. It comes with a geothermal heating system and a retractable roof, so you can swim in any weather.

And car lovers won’t find a shortage of parking here thanks to the garage with two (yes, two) levels of parking. It comes outfitted with a hydraulic lift and can accommodate up to 13 cars.

The home just hit the market on Thursday, and with its steep price tag, a buyer with some fairly deep pockets will need to be found.