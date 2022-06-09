A restroom in Toronto has been named as a finalist in a contest that will determine the best restroom in Canada.

Chances are a restroom isn’t on your the top of your “must-see” list when you’re at the Toronto Zoo — but it’s time to remedy that because the zoo’s African Rainforest Washroom could soon be the country’s best place to go when you need to answer the call of nature.

You can find this gem in the zoo’s African Rainforest pavilion and it truly stands out because it offers guests the chance to imagine themselves in the lush African Rainforest. Since the rainforest is home to the Western lowland gorilla, the thoughtfully designed restroom pays homage to this magnificent creature with gorilla-shaped privacy screens.

Walls are adorned with murals of lush landscapes and snake-inspired mosaic floors add a more natural touch. And because no detail is too small to overlook, the overhead lighting is filtered through a canopy of acrylic foliage to complement the wood-finish stalls below.

For a truly seamless washroom experience, there are all-in-one hand-washing units that include a hands-free faucet, soap dispenser, and hand dryer so you don’t need to shake your hands, while searching for paper towels.

According to the release, “the designers hoped to encourage the appreciation of our natural world, provide an excellent experience for guests, and leave them with the desire to realize the Zoo’s vision of a world where wildlife and wild spaces thrive.”

The contest is being run by Cintas Canada and the public will be able to vote for their favourite of five restrooms. The winner gets $2,500 to help maintain the award-winning pee or poop sanctuary.

“We’re proud to recognize these five finalists for investing in clean and memorable washrooms,” said Candice Raynsford, Marketing Manager, Cintas Canada. “The public can show their support for these businesses by voting in the contest.”

Other remarkable restrooms across Canada include a boudoir-like unisex restroom in Versante Hotel in Richmond, BC, as well as several spots in Alberta such as Majesty and Friends in Edmonton, a Petro-Canada in Niton Junction, and Rollick Co. in Black Diamond.

Last year, Borden Park in Edmonton won the $2,500 prize for being the best restroom in Canada. At least Edmonton still has a chance at winning something after being eliminated from the NHL playoffs.

To cast your vote for the best restroom in Canada, click here.