If you thought Farm Boy was done expanding, think again. Another location is set to open in downtown Toronto at Unit 200, 100 Queens Quay East.

Farm Boy’s own brand products are famously fresh and delicious, from the salad bar to the bakery, to their expansive line of gluten-free and vegan products, it’s no wonder new locations just keep popping up!

Though an official opening date is yet to be announced, according to the Farm Boy website, it is tentatively set for early 2023, but the wait won’t stop us from getting excited about all the delicious Farm Boy goodies soon to be at our fingertips.

Farm Boy – Queens Quay East

Address: 100 Queens Quay East, Unit 200, Toronto