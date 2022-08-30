No one loves a restaurant closure, but unfortunately, that’s just how the cookie crumbles.

Here’s a list of food spots that sadly shut their doors this month.

Regulars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regulars (@regularsbar)

Once a staple of the King West bar scene, Regulars was there one minute and gone the next. Turns out the Ontario government ordered its closure to make way for the Ontario Line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake One Fifty (@drakeonefifty)

After nine years of service, the popular downtown spot bid a heartfelt farewell to its loyal customers. But it wasn’t goodbye forever, seems we’ll be seeing more from the brand in the not-too-distant future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fancy Franks (@fancyfranks)

Fancy Franks was yet another victim of a government-ordered closure to make way for construction of the Ontario Line. Luckily there are still a handful of Fancy Franks restaurants still open in Toronto, so the gourmet hotdogs live on.

Originals Ale House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Originals Ale House (@originalsalehouse)

This one hurts. After 39 years in business, Originals Ale House, known for hosting some of Toronto’s best local bands, serving delicious comfort food, and being a reliable spot to catch a sports game, Originals was strongly established as a neighbourhood staple at 1660 Bayview Avenue.