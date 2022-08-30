Closed and closing soon: 4 Toronto restaurants that bid the city farewell
No one loves a restaurant closure, but unfortunately, that’s just how the cookie crumbles.
Here’s a list of food spots that sadly shut their doors this month.
- You might also like:
- Toronto destination for comfort eats forced to close its doors
- A financial district hotspot just announced its closure in Toronto
- Treasured local pub says goodbye after nearly four decades of service
Regulars
View this post on Instagram
Once a staple of the King West bar scene, Regulars was there one minute and gone the next. Turns out the Ontario government ordered its closure to make way for the Ontario Line.
Drake One Fifty
View this post on Instagram
After nine years of service, the popular downtown spot bid a heartfelt farewell to its loyal customers. But it wasn’t goodbye forever, seems we’ll be seeing more from the brand in the not-too-distant future.
Fancy Franks on Queen West
View this post on Instagram
Fancy Franks was yet another victim of a government-ordered closure to make way for construction of the Ontario Line. Luckily there are still a handful of Fancy Franks restaurants still open in Toronto, so the gourmet hotdogs live on.
Originals Ale House
View this post on Instagram
This one hurts. After 39 years in business, Originals Ale House, known for hosting some of Toronto’s best local bands, serving delicious comfort food, and being a reliable spot to catch a sports game, Originals was strongly established as a neighbourhood staple at 1660 Bayview Avenue.