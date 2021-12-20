Toronto restaurant closes for holidays due to COVID-19 exposure

A local Toronto restaurant will be temporarily closing its doors for the holidays following a COVID-19 exposure.

La Palma, located at 849 Dundas Street West, has issued a statement on its Instagram account announcing that it will be closing its door for a short period of time, effective December 20.

“Like so many others in Toronto, we will be temporarily closed starting today as a result of Covid exposure. We will reopen once it is safe to do so for both our staff and our guests,” read the statement.

“If you have a reservation or a Christmas order with us, we will be reaching out to you today to make arrangements and to answer all of your questions.”

More and more COVID-19 cases are being reported in Toronto and across the province, resulting in many restaurants and bars closing for the holidays.

Just last week, Yorkville’s ONE restaurant decided to temporarily close its doors due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Earlier this month Bar Raval announced it would be temporarily closing its doors amid a positive COVID-19 test, however, they remain closed due to more reported cases.

In an effort to combat the rise in cases, the province of Ontario has reenacted specific limitations for restaurants and bars, allowing only 50% capacity at all times and early closures.