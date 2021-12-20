International Indian restaurant chain opens first Scarborough location

Desi Mane, an Indian restaurant with over 50 locations around the world, has opened its first Canadian location in Scarborough.

The chain specializes in vegetarian South Indian cuisine and boasts an extensive menu full of delicious appetizers like samba vada, potato bonda and a bhaji platter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desi Mane By Sangeetha (@desimanebysangeetha)

You might also like: South Indian coffee company Madras Kaapi opens first café in Toronto

Fresh Restaurants opens storefront in Toronto with a huge botanical oasis

There's a new plant-based Italian restaurant opening in Toronto

They also have more than 20 different Dosa combinations, including a chocolate and spring roll option. Check out the full menu here.

Desi Mane is based out in Chennai, India, where they have 33 locations and have been ever-growing since 1985. They currently have more than 22 locations in the international market.

The new Scarborough spot is open daily from 5 pm to 10 pm. Customers can also place delivery orders via Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes.

Desi Mane

Address: 4443 – 4445 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough