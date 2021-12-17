Toronto Yorkville restaurant closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

A Toronto restaurant in Yorkville has closed its doors temporarily due to a COVID-19 exposure reported on Friday.

In an Instagram post by Chef Mark McEwan, he shared that due to an exposure at ONE Restaurant, they will “voluntarily close its doors” as of December 17.

“We want to be proactive and protect all those we care about. The safety of our staff, family, and customers is of the uttermost importance to us,” said McEwan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark McEwan (@chefmarkmcewan)

“We are currently working to get every member of our staff tested so we can continue to serve you safely when we reopen. Our hostesses are currently reaching out to all our customers regarding upcoming reservations and are available to answer any questions you may have.”

McEwan can’t catch a break. This news comes a day after the upscale grocery store, McEwan Yonge and Bloor, announced it has closed its doors months after its parent company filed for creditor protection.

As of December 11, the fine foods grocery store has permanently closed its Yonge and Bloor outpost, which they shared via Instagram.