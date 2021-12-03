Toronto bar temporarily closes due to employee COVID-19 case

A Toronto bar in the city’s Little Italy has temporarily closed its doors due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Instagram, Bar Raval informed its guests earlier this week that they would be closed for the time being as one of its team members had recently tested positive for the virus.

According to the bar, located at 505 College Street, the employee had worked in the morning of November 27 and the evening of November 28.

“We will be closed temporarily while we follow our covid protocols along with advice from Toronto Public Health and will only reopen once all of our staff have received negative test results and we get the green light from TPH,” read the statement.

“In the meantime, be safe and kind, and please continue to support our neighbours and surrounding businesses.”

That same weekend, an employee at Piccolo Caffe E Vino had also reported testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Toronto Public Health, guests who visited the establishment in the late hours of November 27 and 28 could have possibly been exposed to the Omicron variant.

That cafe and wine bar remains open.