Someone is renting out a terrifying basement apartment in Toronto for $1,450

As if you needed another reminder of how appalling the current state of the Toronto rental market is, just take a look at this recently listed horror movie-esque basement with a hair-rising price tag.

The terrifying studio basement apartment was coincidentally listed just in time for spooky season and is located near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

The unfurnished space comes with a low ceiling, private kitchen, bathroom, shared laundry unit, and what appears to be a self-defence baseball bat at the entrance.

According to the listing, some of the unit’s perks include high-speed internet, a heater, and on-site parking.

There are also several rules in place for its future tenant, including no smoking, no overnight guests, and no “heaving cooking,” although this specific request was not explicitly defined.

“I’ve had nightmares that look like this,” one person wrote under a screenshot of the listing on Reddit.

“That place looks awful. It doesn’t even look like it was cleaned after the last tenants,” another person pointed out.

Although the price tag for this unit is well below the average monthly rent required for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto, others expressed that the unit was still worth “$400 maximum.”