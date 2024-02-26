Bizarre Toronto rental lists shared "masterbation" room for $600 per month

Scrolling through websites like Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji, you’re bound to come across some seriously questionable rental listings in Toronto, but this one advertising a shared “masterbation [sic]” room might just take the cake.

The listing, which has already made rounds on Reddit and X, has caused considerable confusion, with viewers re-reading the rental’s title multiple times to determine exactly what the landlord was suggesting.

Room in Toronto for rent! pic.twitter.com/4TithzciJ5 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) February 23, 2024

While a solo accommodation might’ve been more befitting in this case, the “shared masterbation [sic] room” does come with some perks, including nearby shopping centres like No Frills, Dollarama, and Cedarbrae Mall.

The $600 per month listing also notes that the hall and kitchen of the home are shared with other roommates, but “private time can be arranged.”

Exactly what I’m looking for. 👍 — Нећудабудем Ivana ‏أبدا 🦉 (@Nemampojma77) February 24, 2024

Most responses to the listing quickly suggested that the landlord probably meant to advertise a “master bedroom,” although that didn’t do much to prevent a wave of sarcastic and hilarious comments from rolling in.

If I’m paying $600 I expect more than shared masterbation — Lucky L (@LuckyL469924) February 24, 2024

“I don’t know how I feel about sharing my jerk off room with others but thankfully private time can be arranged so it could be worse,” one person wrote on Reddit.

It’s like the internet always has to top yesterdays madness 😭 — T. (@tee_tyndale) February 24, 2024

“Problem is that $600 is too low for a master bedroom with utilities included. I’m afraid it might actually mean what it seems to mean,” another comment reads.

Lol I think that was not a mistake 🤣 — Cereal@midnight (@bigbadjuicypig) February 24, 2024

Despite the rental being posted almost a month ago, its title still hasn’t changed following all of the online commentary, leaving into question if the original poster knew exactly what they meant when they chose the suggestive description.