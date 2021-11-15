34 Toronto-area realtors had their licences revoked for exam "misconduct"

Thirty-four realtors in the Toronto area had their provincial registration voided after “deliberate and organized misconduct” related to their licensing exams at Humber College was uncovered.

“The Humber Real Estate Education Program is aware of learner misconduct regarding completion of program examinations,” a November 2 statement from Humber College reads. “Learners who have been found responsible for misconduct to date have been notified and have been sanctioned and suspended by the program.”

In a separate statement, the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), Ontario’s real estate trade regulator, confirmed that it had “voided the registrations of the learners whose program completion status was rescinded by Humber.”

RECO’s website shows that on October 29, 2021, 34 registered salespeople had their licences terminated “for failure to complete the designated educational courses required to be eligible to be a salesperson under the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002 (REBBA).”

The exact details of the alleged misconduct have not yet been revealed. RECO’s statement reads, “anyone with evidence of cheating should contact Humber,” which may allude to an issue of the Toronto-area realtors having cheated on their exams. Humber’s Learner Misconduct Policy covers plagiarism, copying others’ work, buying or selling exam questions, using prohibited materials in an assignment, falsification of materials, and working with others on assignments meant to be completed alone.

Anyone who wants to become a real estate agent in Ontario must complete Humber College’s Real Estate Education Program. The program, which costs $4,160, needs to be completed within two years but can take as little as nine months. Once five initial courses are passed, agents register with RECO, the Canadian Real Estate Association, the Ontario Real Estate Association, and their local real estate board. Following that, there are three post-registration courses that agents must complete.