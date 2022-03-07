Toronto’s Ration restaurant at The Beverley Hotel has added a new dish to its menu in support of Ukraine.

For the month of March, the culinary team at the Ration is serving a mouthwatering Latke dish.

It’s made with beets compressed in rosemary oil, koji fermented potato soubise, Castelfranco, cress oil and pear vinaigrette.

According to the restaurant, all of the proceeds from this new addition will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal fund.

Those interested in purchasing can do so a la carte or as a $10 add-on to their current tasting menu.

Ration is one of many restaurants making changes to their menu following the Ukrainian-Russian crisis.

Gabby’s Restaurants has changed its “Moscow Mule” to a “Kyiv Mule” and plans to donate some of the proceeds to the Red Cross. An eatery in Quebec also changed the name of their poutine dish due to its similarity to the name of President Vladimir Putin.

Reservations for Ration can be made through Exploretock.